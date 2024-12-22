At a Lapland summit EU leaders say defence spending must rise
Leaders from northern and southern Europe have said EU security requires increased investment if countries hope to see off the ongoing threat from Russia.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloThe Architects Who Built MiamiNew York's Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNew York City's Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousPresident-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the Panama Canal is charging "exorbitant prices and rates of passage" on US naval and merchant ships, and he demanded that fees be lowered.
It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said.
As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.
President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.
As Joe Manchin prepares to leave Congress after nearly 15 years, the West Virginia senator — who left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent earlier this year — is further distancing himself from his former party, calling the Democratic brand “toxic.”
How much guts does it take for a House Republican to publicly defy Donald Trump? "The only thing I fear is God," Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said Friday after leading dozens of Republicans the night before to smack down a temporary funding bill that Trump had demanded they support to stop a government shutdown. "I understand why the president [elect] wants what he wants," Roy said on The Dana Show podcast hosted by Dana Loesch.
His story highlights the struggle to find affordable housing.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."
MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News' Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter's unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump's first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP's plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January.
(Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday claimed he will fund moderate primary challenges to incumbent Democrats in heavy-blue districts around the country. “Oh … forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this…
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.
Since the Nov. 5 election, sycophants, billionaires, lobbyists and job seekers have been spied paying court to President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.
"Over the past two years, Russia's economy has operated like a marathoner on fiscal steroids—and now those steroids are wearing off."
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a right-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as "one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country") as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling "God Bless the USA" Bibles.
President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday accused Panama of charging excessive rates for use of the Panama Canal and said that if Panama did not manage the canal in an acceptable fashion, he would demand the U.S. ally hand it over. In an evening post on Truth Social, Trump also warned he would not let the canal fall into the "wrong hands," and he seemed to warn of potential Chinese influence on the passage, writing the canal should not be managed by China. It also underlines an expected shift in U.S. diplomacy under Trump, who has not historically shied away from threatening allies and using bellicose rhetoric when dealing with counterparts.
At least one person has been killed and several embassies have been damaged in an early morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.
After days of saying he would not commit to helping take down the Trudeau government, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will bring forward a motion of non-confidence to topple the Liberal minority government. Lydia Miljan, a political science professor at the University of Windsor, tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot that Singh's move is a "last ditch effort" to gain political capital for the NDP ahead of an election.
The fall of Russia's ally Bashar al-Assad was not exactly good news for Moscow.
Conservative leaders and their supporters are not sure if NDP's Jagmeet Singh will follow through his recent promise to bring down Justin Trudeau's government once the House of Commons returns January 27, 2025.