Lappi leads Ogier in Citroen one-two in Turkey

STORY: Finland's Esapekka Lappi led world champion team mate Sebastien Ogier by 17.7 seconds in a Citroen one-two after a rocky first full day at Rally Turkey on Friday (September 13).

Belgian Thierry Neuville climbed from seventh overnight to third and a further 0.7 seconds behind for Hyundai, with Toyota's championship leader Ott Tanak in eighth after losing time with a puncture.

Estonian Tanak, a minute and 37 seconds off Lappi's time, leads Neuville by 33 points after 10 of 14 rounds with Ogier third overall and 40 adrift.

Afternoon rain, following morning heat, added to the challenge on the dirt stages north of Marmaris.

Saturday covers a further six stages with the rally finishing on Sunday.

