Lappi takes early Rally Turkey lead

1. ON-BOARD WITH ESAPEKKA LAPPI (4, CITROEN C3)

2. LAPPI

3. ON-BOARD WITH ANDREAS MIKKELSEN (89, HYUNDAI)

4. AERIAL OF MIKKELSEN ON STAGE

5. MIKKELSEN

6. ON-BOARD WITH JARI-MATTI LATVALA (10, TOYOTA YARIS)

7. LATVALA (2 SHOTS)

8. ON-BOARD WITH SEBASTIEN OGIER

9. OGIER (2 SHOTS)

10. ON-BOARD WITH OTT TANAK (8, TOYOTA)

11. TANAK

12. AERIAL OF DANI SORDO

13. SORDO'S SHREDDED TYRE

STORY: Esapekka Lappi of Finland moved into the early lead of the Rally Turkey on Friday (September 13).

The Citroen C3 driver took advantage of the cleaner roads and better grip after starting down the order on special stage three to overtake Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen at the top of the standings.

Lappi extended his lead over his Norwegian rival to 9 seconds after Mikkelsen struggled for traction in his Hyundai i20 on the fourth stage.

Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland, who secured two stage wins in his Toyota Yaris, is third, 4.0sec behind Mikkelsen. Latvala dropped more than 20 seconds after an over-cautious drive on Cetibeli.

World champion Sébastien Ogier of France recovered from his early puncture to climb to fourth in his C3, 2.1seconds behind Latvala.

Championship leader Ott Tänak of Estonia was sixth in his Yaris, 21.6 seconds behind Lappi. He struggled for grip on the loose roads and was the only driver not to take two spare tyres.

Spain's Dani Sordo was back in ninth after puncturing his Hyundai on stage two.

