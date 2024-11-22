Lara Trump Tells Donald Haters: Don’t Be Afraid

Lara Trump, despite her father-in-law repeatedly threatening to use his authority to exact revenge on those he perceives as his political enemies, insisted there’s nothing to worry about.

“Anyone who is afraid right now, you should not be afraid,” Trump, the Republican National Committee co-chair, told Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig at Thursday’s Global Women’s Summit.

The campaign season saw “a lot of fear mongering” directed at the former president, Trump said, which was “completely unwarranted and unfair.”

Trump’s own former chief of staff, John Kelly, said he is a “fascist” who admires Adolf Hitler. Thirteen former Trump administration officials agreed with his assessment.

Similarly, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, called Trump a “total fascist.”

.@laraleatrump tells @CarolLeonnig, "Anyone who is afraid right now, you should not be afraid ... What I think people are going to realize, when Donald Trump takes office again ... is that he is not hellbent on revenge or retribution." pic.twitter.com/9IS38LEgmM — Washington Post Live (@PostLive) November 21, 2024

Even though Trump has suggested that Milley should be executed, this is no cause for concern, his daughter-in-law claimed.

“What I think people are going to realize when Donald Trump takes office again for his second term is that he is not hellbent on revenge or retribution of any variety,” she said.

“He actually himself said, ‘My revenge will be success.’ He will work tirelessly for the American people,” she continued. “He is not on a revenge tour. He’s not on a retribution tour.”

Trump’s threats over the last few years have been abundant.

Just a few months ago, he demanded that Vice President Kamala Harris be “impeached and prosecuted.” He threatened to use the military on “the enemy within,” which he said includes Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi. And former Rep. Liz Cheney, he fumed in a Truth Social post back in March, “should go to Jail.”