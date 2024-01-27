Large blaze causes huge plumes of smoke over Liverpool

A large fire has broken out in a four-storey building near a city centre, firefighters have said.

Twelve fire engines rushed to Fox Street in Liverpool after the blaze broke out at about 14:20 GMT.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the building was in danger of collapsing, so neighbouring properties had been evacuated.

People have been warned to avoid the area and local residents have been told to shut windows and doors.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen across the city, including over Goodison Park during Everton's FA Cup tie against Luton Town, as well as from across the River Mersey in Wirral.

Crowds watched smoke rise above Liverpool city centre

The smoke could be seen over Goodison Park as Everton prepared to play Luton Town in the FA Cup

The plumes could also be seen from across the River Mersey in Birkenhead

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk