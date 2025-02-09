Large blaze at commercial properties

A blaze was reported on Hayes Lane, in the Lye area of Stourbridge [West Midlands Fire Service]

Ten fire crews attended a blaze involving a number of commercial properties in Stourbridge on Saturday evening.

The fire, on Hayes Lane in the Lye area, was reported to West Midlands Fire Service at 17:40 GMT.

Crews worked throughout the night to extinguish the large fire, with four crews remaining on site to monitor for hotspots.

West Midlands Fire Service said investigations into the cause of the blaze, which had affected several businesses, were under way.

West Midlands Police has facilitated road closures, confirming to the fire service they would be lifted as soon as safe to do so.

However intermittent closures may continue throughout Sunday to allow crews to work safely.

The fire service warned nearby residents as a precaution to keep doors and windows closed, while people have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

The National Grid has restored power to affected neighbouring properties.

