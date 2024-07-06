Large columns of smoke, heavy fire seen billowing from two-family home in St. Pete
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) responded to a fire at a two-family home near the 2700 block of 15th Avenue N around 5:50 p.m. on Friday (July 5). When crews arrived, they saw large black columns of smoke and heavy fire billowing from a rear detached two-story apartment. SPFR said the ground around the apartment was also on fire. Firefighters noticed the blaze was mainly coming from the roof. That's when they called for a second-alarm.