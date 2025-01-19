Key Trump backers address crowd at Trump's pre-inauguration rally

The Independent

Watch live as Donald Trump hosts the “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Washington on Sunday (19 January), the day before his presidential inauguration. President-elect Trump will take a victory lap at the campaign-style rally, which begins at 3 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena and is just one of the many events to celebrate the incoming administration. It will also be Trump’s first major speech in Washington since he urged his supporters to march on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.