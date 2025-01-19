Key Trump backers address crowd at Trump's pre-inauguration rally
Donald Trump is holding a victory rally in a Washington DC arena ahead of his inauguration on Monday - hit watch live to follow along
Several musicians are performing, including Kid Rock and The Village People, while some of Trump's key advisors give speeches to rile the crowd. Many speak about what Trump plans to do during his four years in the White House
DC is buzzing with thousands of the president-elect's supporters, as preparations for his inauguration continue
Officials have been scrambling to modify plans to ensure the ceremony can be held indoors due to dangerously cold weather in the region
