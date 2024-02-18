Large crowds protest Lopez Obrador's government in Mexico City

STORY: Organizers said 700,000 people turned out in Mexico City, which could mark one of the largest protests against Lopez Obrador as his administration comes to a close.

The Mexico City government, which is controlled by Lopez Obrador's MORENA party, did not immediately share its count.

The protests, one of several in recent years meant to "protect" the National Electoral Institution (INE), come after Lopez Obrador sent a sweeping package of constitutional reforms to Congress, which would include an overhaul of the INE.

Lopez Obrador has made it no secret the package is meant to influence debate before the June 2 vote in which his political successor Claudia Sheinbaum is likely to win, though the president has said it is unlikely most reforms will pass.