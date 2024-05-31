Large, Damaging Hailstones Fall in Denver Area as Storm Moves Through

Large hailstones were reported across Denver and the surrounding area as a storm moved through on Thursday evening, May 30.

Hail at least an inch in diameter was reported in multiple areas around Denver, with Commerce City recording hailstones as large as 2.75 inches in diameter, according to the National Weather Service. The hail damaged cars, trees and homes, the Denver Post reported.

This video was captured by Jay M Thomas, who said he filmed it in the Denver suburb of Thornton, where hail one inch in diameter was reported.

More severe weather would be possible on Friday, weather officials said, warning of hail, strong winds, heavy rain and the possibility of a tornado. Credit: Jay M. Thomas via Storyful