Large Explosion in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Causes 'Many' Injuries, Mayor Says

A fire that broke out after an explosion near a Connecticut oil refinery injured at least two people and sent smoke billowing into the sky on Friday, December 29, officials said.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said “many people” were hurt after a large explosion sparked a fire on Friday afternoon, which he later clarified as at least two people. The fire was burning at Tradebe Environmental Services, as confirmed by Standard Oil Vice President David Cohen and a city official quoted by local media.

The street was evacuated and residents told to shelter in place and wear masks if outside, according to the mayor.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was responding to the incident, according to local reports. Credit: City of Bridgeport, CT via Storyful