Large fire breaks out at BAE Systems’ nuclear submarine shipyard

A major fire has engulfed BAE Systems’ shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, that builds Britain’s new generation of nuclear submarines.

Two people were taken to a hospital for suspected smoke inhalation after the fire broke out at the site around 12.30am on Wednesday.

Police said there was “no nuclear risk” from the incident.

“At this time there are no other casualties and everyone else has been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and are accounted for,” a statement from Cumbria Constabulary read.

BAE’s site in Barrow-in-Furness manufactures the Royal Navy’s Astute and Dreadnought submarines and is the second-largest indoor shipbuilding complex in Europe, covering around six acres.

Photos on social media showed large flames ripping through a tall building and smoke billowing into the air. Police advised people living nearby to remain indoors and to keep doors and windows closed.

The fire started after midnight

A road closure is currently in place at Michaelson Bridge, which is located less than a mile from the site.

Four new nuclear submarines from the Dreadnought Class are being built at the complex for Britain’s Trident nuclear programme. They are due to replace the four current Vanguard submarines in the early 2030s.

The shipyard is currently constructing HMS Agincourt, which is due for completion in 2026 at a cost of £1.5 billion. It is set to be the seventh Astute Class hunter-killer submarine to be built at Barrow-in Furness.

The site launched a Royal Navy submarine just last month.

The Astute-class submarine Agamemnon, named after the mythical Greek king, was fitted with advanced nuclear technology meaning it never needed to be refueled.

BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria - BAE Systems / SWNS

The 97-metre-long submarine weighing 7,400 tons can manufacture its own oxygen and fresh water from the ocean and circumnavigate the globe without surfacing.

The Astute-class submarines carry Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missiles and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes.

It was the sixth of seven nuclear-powered Royal Navy submarines to be launched from the site.

The first five submarines, HMS Astute, HMS Ambush, HMS Artful, HMS Audacious and HMS Anson, have been handed over to the Royal Navy.

In April, during Agamemnon’s naming ceremony, Steve Timms, managing director at BAE Systems’ submarines business, said: “This is a key milestone for Agamemnon and the UK nuclear submarine programme, and contributes to the Government’s defence nuclear enterprise command paper, which underpinned the importance of our business and Barrow in delivering this national endeavour.”