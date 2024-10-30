Large fire breaks out at BAE Systems’ nuclear submarine shipyard

Alex Barton
·2 min read
The complex has been evacuated
The complex has been evacuated

A major fire has engulfed BAE Systems’ shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, that builds Britain’s new generation of nuclear submarines.

Two people were taken to a hospital for suspected smoke inhalation after the fire broke out at the site around 12.30am on Wednesday.

Police said there was “no nuclear risk” from the incident.

“At this time there are no other casualties and everyone else has been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and are accounted for,” a statement from Cumbria Constabulary read.

BAE’s site in Barrow-in-Furness manufactures the Royal Navy’s Astute and Dreadnought submarines and is the second-largest indoor shipbuilding complex in Europe, covering around six acres.

Photos on social media showed large flames ripping through a tall building and smoke billowing into the air. Police advised people living nearby to remain indoors and to keep doors and windows closed.

The fire started after midnight
The fire started after midnight

A road closure is currently in place at Michaelson Bridge, which is located less than a mile from the site.

Four new nuclear submarines from the Dreadnought Class are being built at the complex for Britain’s Trident nuclear programme. They are due to replace the four current Vanguard submarines in the early 2030s.

The shipyard is currently constructing HMS Agincourt, which is due for completion in 2026 at a cost of £1.5 billion. It is set to be the seventh Astute Class hunter-killer submarine to be built at Barrow-in Furness.

The site launched a Royal Navy submarine just last month.

The Astute-class submarine Agamemnon, named after the mythical Greek king, was fitted with advanced nuclear technology meaning it never needed to be refueled.

BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria - BAE Systems / SWNS

The 97-metre-long submarine weighing 7,400 tons can manufacture its own oxygen and fresh water from the ocean and circumnavigate the globe without surfacing.

The Astute-class submarines carry Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missiles and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes.

It was the sixth of seven nuclear-powered Royal Navy submarines to be launched from the site.

The first five submarines, HMS Astute, HMS Ambush, HMS Artful, HMS Audacious and HMS Anson, have been handed over to the Royal Navy.

In April, during Agamemnon’s naming ceremony, Steve Timms, managing director at BAE Systems’ submarines business, said: “This is a key milestone for Agamemnon and the UK nuclear submarine programme, and contributes to the Government’s defence nuclear enterprise command paper, which underpinned the importance of our business and Barrow in delivering this national endeavour.”

Latest Stories

  • Chaos as Russia tries to absorb North Korean troops, Ukraine spies say

    In the calls, which Ukrainian spies said they intercepted, Russian soldiers complain that "we all work like translators now."

  • Chechen leader vows revenge after drone attack

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov promised on Tuesday to take revenge for a drone attack that caused a fire at a military training academy in his south Russian region. Ukraine has frequently struck Russia with drones in the course of the war, but Tuesday's attack appeared to be the first against Chechnya. "They've bitten us - we will destroy them," Kadyrov told reporters in a video published by Russian state news agency RIA.

  • Intercepted audio purports to show a chaotic start to North Koreans joining Russia's fight

    Expletive-filled audio purporting to show Russians discussing the arrival of North Korean troops suggests confusion about how they'll be organized.

  • Ukraine's surrender hotline is tempting North Koreans to desert, promising they'll be well fed

    North Korea, which is ruled by its leader Kim Jong Un, is believed to have sent thousands of troops to aid Russia in its fight against Ukraine.

  • No new limits on Ukraine's use of US weapons if N.Korea enters fight, Pentagon says

    Ukraine would not see any new restrictions on the use of U.S. weapons against North Korean forces should they enter the fight against Ukrainian forces, the Pentagon said on Monday, as it estimated 10,000 North Korean troops had been deployed to eastern Russia for training. "A portion of those soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, and we are increasingly concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast near the border with Ukraine," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

  • 'Operation Days of Repentance' - How Israel's strike on Iran unfolded

    Israel's pre-dawn attack on Iran was one of the biggest and most complex air assaults the country has ever conducted. Dozens of aircraft, including Western-made fifth-generation F-35 stealth jets as well as F-16 and F-15 warplanes, flew more than 1,000 miles to strike multiple targets inside Iran, including the regime's prized, Russian-provided S-300 air defence systems. An Israeli source said four of the S-300 systems were hit along with radars and other air defence capabilities, reducing the risk to Israeli aircraft should they be deployed on any future mission against the Iranian regime.

  • Ukraine, S.Korea to enhance cooperation to counter N.Korea, Zelenskiy says

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had agreed with South Korea's president to step up contacts between their nations at all levels to develop countermeasures and a strategy to respond to North Korea's involvement in the war in Ukraine. Zelenskiy, in a readout of a phone call with President Yoon Suk Yeol published on X, said the two leaders also agreed to strengthen exchanges of intelligence and expertise. "As part of this agreement, Ukraine and the Republic of Korea will soon exchange delegations to coordinate actions," he said.

  • Putin orders sweeping exercise of Russia's nuclear forces

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday launched a massive exercise of the country's nuclear forces featuring practice missile launches as he continued to flex the country's nuclear muscle amid spiraling tensions with the West over Ukraine.

  • Finland's president calls North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia an escalation

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland’s president said North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia represents an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war that goes against China's own stated position on the conflict, following talks Tuesday with the Chinese president.

  • Israeli troops capture around 100 Hamas militants in north Gaza hospital, military says

    Israeli soldiers captured around 100 suspected Hamas militants during a raid in Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, the military said on Monday. Gaza health officials and Hamas have denied any militant presence at the hospital, which Israeli forces stormed on Friday and left on Saturday.

  • Satellite photos show Israeli strike likely hit important Iran Revolutionary Guard missile base

    Israel’s attack on Iran likely damaged a base run by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that builds ballistic missiles and launches rockets as part of its own space program, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Tuesday showed.

  • Iran at disadvantage after Israel's airstrikes, Israeli defence minister says

    Iran is at a disadvantage that can be exploited in the future after Israeli airstrikes over the weekend, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday. "You have conducted accurate strikes on their radars and air defence systems, which creates a huge disadvantage for the enemy when we will want to strike later," a statement released by Gallant's office quoted the defence minister as saying during a meeting with air force chiefs. Iran has said Saturday's airstrikes caused limited damage.

  • The leaders of India and Spain launch India's first private military aircraft plant

    VADODARA, India (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurated India's first private military aircraft plant on Monday, boosting New Delhi's ambitions of growing local manufacturing in its defense and aerospace industries.

  • North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to likely fight against Ukraine, Pentagon says

    BRUSSELS (AP) — North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to train and likely fight against Ukraine within “the next several weeks,” the Pentagon said Monday, in a move that Western leaders say will intensify the almost three-year war and jolt relations in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • Russia takes two Ukrainian towns as it advances at fastest pace in a year

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday it had taken two eastern Ukrainian towns and open-source data indicated that Moscow's forces were advancing at their fastest pace in at least a year amid signs the conflict is drawing in new players such as North Korea. The 2-1/2-year-old war in Ukraine is entering what Russian analysts say is its most dangerous phase as Moscow's forces advance, North Korea sends troops to Russia and the West ponders how the conflict will end. Russia said its forces had seized control of the town of Selydove, which had a population of 20,000 before the war and had been under sustained attack over the last week.

  • North Korea's foreign minister leaves for Russia amid troop dispatch

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, is on her way to Moscow, state media KCNA and Russian officials said on Tuesday, for her second trip to Russia in six weeks amid rising concerns about Pyongyang's involvement in Moscow's war in Ukraine. KCNA said a delegation led by Choe left on Monday for an official visit to Russia, without elaborating.

  • Middle East latest: Israel passes 2 laws restricting UN agency that distributes aid in Gaza

    Israeli lawmakers passed two laws Monday that could threaten the work of the main United Nations agency providing aid to people in Gaza by barring it from operating on Israeli soil, severing ties with it and deeming it a terror organization.

  • Israeli campaign leaves Lebanese border towns in ruins, satellite images show

    Israel's military campaign in southern Lebanon has caused vast destruction in more than a dozen border towns and villages, reducing many of them to clusters of grey craters, according to satellite imagery provided to Reuters by Planet Labs Inc. The imagery reviewed includes towns between Kfarkela in southeastern Lebanon, south past Meiss al-Jabal, and then west past a base used by U.N. peacekeepers to the small village of Labbouneh.

  • Croatia Offers Ukraine Tanks, Military Vehicles in Germany Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Croatia announced plans to provide Ukraine with dozens of tanks and military vehicles in a deal to modernize the nation’s army that will see it buy new battle tanks from Germany at a reduced price.Most Read from BloombergThere Will Soon Be No Meatpackers Left in NYC’s Historic Meatpacking DistrictNY Transit Agency Takes Next Step on Brooklyn-Queens Rail LinkInside NYC’s Playbook for Getting Federal Grant FundsA Courtyard Apartment Building Designed for Southwest SprawlThe Tartaria

  • Norway buys US-made air defence missiles for over $360 million

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Norway has agreed with U.S. authorities to buy air defence missiles for more than 4 billion Norwegian crowns ($363 million), the Norwegian military said on Monday. The contract agreed between the Norwegian and U.S. governments covers the AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), made by RTX Corporation, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Defence Material Agency said. "With more and newer missiles, the Norwegian Armed Forces will have a better ability to protect Norway against air attacks," Norway's Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said in a statement.