Emergency crews battled a large fire that broke out at the Walleys Quarry landfill in Newcastle, England, on Sunday, August 4, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The efforts to extinguish the fire were still ongoing nearly nine hours after six engines were dispatched by the fire department, local media reported.

Footage filmed by Paul MacNamee shows the blaze on early hours of Monday. Credit: Paul MacNamee via Storyful