Large fire burns across Modesto pallet yard
Emergency crews are responding to a large fire on Janopaul Lane near Highway 99 in Modesto.
Nearly three years after a barge carrying a two-storey lodge partially sank off Quadra Island, B.C., plans are finally afoot to have it removed. Holly Fink, a co-owner of Jade Resort, has had a front-row view of the situation since it began unfolding in September 2021. She told CBC's All Points West that the lodge previously looked "pretty solid," but its condition has degraded rapidly since April. Parts of the building have fallen off and littered the water. A freezer washed up on shore. And a
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A bridge over British Columbia's Chilcotin River was closed to traffic Friday after new cracks were discovered along the hillside near a massive landslide that had blocked the river for days before a breach sent torrents of water and debris downstream.
Forecasters Friday were watching a tropical wave that's producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms far out in the Atlantic.
Officials warn boaters around the Fraser River to stay off the water as debris from the Chilcotin landslide passes through. Nearly a week after the massive slide, debris is washing up in parts of Metro Vancouver with more still on the way. Paul Johnson has more on the size and scope of the dangers on the Fraser River.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Prepare for slowdowns and localized flooding through Friday morning
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
Debby will track along the St. Lawrence, bringing heavy rain to northern New Brunswick while the south avoids the worst. Wind gusts pick up over the weekend
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
An American teen lost a leg after being attacked by a shark during a vacation in Central America, according to a report.The tourist—identified by ABC News as 15-year-old Sofia Carlson—was on a diving excursion near Halfmoon Caye in the Gulf of Honduras on Tuesday morning when the attack occurred. “It was her right leg that received a bite from the shark,” Admiral Elton Bennett of the Belize Coast Guard told the network. “So, she lost her right leg.”Carlson was reportedly on an excursion with the
The search is on for a small alligator in Erie, Pennsylvania, after it was caught on video last weekend swimming just off the shore of Lake Erie. It is unclear how the gator ended up in the freshwater lake, but officials suspect it may have been a pet. “We are aware of it,” Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker said Thursday.
Baby beavers were born in the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland for the first time in 400 years, the park announced on Wednesday, August 7.Footage by the park shows a mother beaver giving birth to a kit.The Cairngorms National Park said that two beaver kits had been successfully bred and born at the park, making them “the first wild-born beavers in the Cairngorms in over 400 years.”The births follow coordinated efforts to re-establish the species in the park. The Head of Conservation at the Cairngorms National Park called the births “a really exciting milestone” in the project to bring beavers back to the park. Credit: Cairngorms National Park via Storyful
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.
MONTREAL — Remnants of tropical storm Debby doused a large swath of Eastern Canada on Friday, with forecasters saying up to 120 millimetres of rain would fall in some parts of Quebec before it moved out of the region.
The county’s flood watch is now officially over.
Canadians in Eastern Canada will be feeling Debby's tropical impacts this weekend
A 7.1 earthquake hit southwest Japan, according to USGS. It was recorded about 15 miles deep, 12 miles southeast of Miyazaki.
Flood watches throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions were set to activate Thursday evening and last through Friday night.
This 1,700-acre Colorado property linked to Walmart's Walton family just hit the market for $48.5 million.
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.