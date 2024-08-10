Large fire burns across Modesto pallet yard

Storyful

Baby beavers were born in the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland for the first time in 400 years, the park announced on Wednesday, August 7.Footage by the park shows a mother beaver giving birth to a kit.The Cairngorms National Park said that two beaver kits had been successfully bred and born at the park, making them “the first wild-born beavers in the Cairngorms in over 400 years.”The births follow coordinated efforts to re-establish the species in the park. The Head of Conservation at the Cairngorms National Park called the births “a really exciting milestone” in the project to bring beavers back to the park. Credit: Cairngorms National Park via Storyful