'Large fire' extinguished at recycling centre

Nine Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service vehicles, including its Environmental Protection Unit, attended the scene [Getty Images]

A major road was closed while firefighters tackled a "large fire" at a demolition and asbestos recycling facility.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to West Carr Road in Attleborough alongside the A11, at 15:34 GMT on Saturday.

Nine fire service vehicles, including its environmental protection unit, were on scene.

Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd said the fire had broken out at the centre and was contained to one of its shredders and a stockpile of wood and general waste.

On social media, the company said: "We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the emergency services that attended the incident and extinguished the fire so swiftly.

"We would also like to thank our amazing professional staff for dealing with this so well, with their quick actions preventing more damage.

"We would also like to offer our apologies to our town and neighbours for any inconvenience caused."

The company said there had been no injuries.

Norfolk Police said its officers also attended the scene.

Residents were advised to keep all doors and windows shut and the A11 was "closed for safety".

