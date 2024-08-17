Large fire engulfs car dealership on industrial park

Around 100 firefighters have worked through the night to try to extinguish a "large" fire at a car dealership in Tredegar.

Plumes of smoke and bright orange flames could be seen rising from Ron Skinner and Sons on the Tarfarnaubach Industrial Estate, as some local residents described hearing loud bangs.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service first reported that it was responding to the blaze at around 01:00 BST.

There have been no reported injuries, but people living nearby have been urged to keep indoors.

Paige Bennett, who lives in Tredegar, said she witnessed the fire from her home and described hearing "explosions [that] made the windows shake".

Ms Bennett, who has lived opposite the car dealership for 21 years, added that she "just can't believe it".

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our crews are working hard to extinguish the fire and mitigate any damage to property and the environment.

"Members of the public are reminded to please avoid the area, and if they live locally, to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed."