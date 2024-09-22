'Large' fire at petrol station tackled by crews

A close up of a fire engine which says 'Rescue' on it, the engine is red and has a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service badge on the open door.

A "large" fire at a petrol station forecourt in north Devon has been put out by firefighters.

Eight fire engines attended the fire at the Murco petrol station on Station Road in Woolacombe, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

The blaze, which started in a van and spread to the shop, started at about 12:20 BST.

Firefighters confirmed the petrol pumps were unaffected by the fire.

However, the service said the first floor and roof space of the two-story building was "severely damaged".

Paramedics treated one woman for smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Police added: "Due to a large fire on Station Road in Woolacombe the roads leading to this location will be closed until further notice."

The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.

