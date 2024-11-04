Large fire reported at condominium complex in Southfield
Fire crews are battling a large fire at an apartment complex in Southfield. It's taking place at Le Chateau Condominium Complex.
Fire crews are battling a large fire at an apartment complex in Southfield. It's taking place at Le Chateau Condominium Complex.
They knew exactly what they were doing here.
Iranian authorities on Saturday arrested a female student who staged a solo protest by stripping to her underwear in public. Reports indicate the action aimed to highlight the oppressive enforcement of Iran's dress code, which mandates women wear a headscarf and loose-fitting clothing in public. Iranian authorities arrested a female student on Saturday after she staged a solo protest against harassment by stripping to her underwear outside her university, reports said.The woman, who has not been
Nobody does Halloween quite like our favourite stars. Check out these can't-miss costumes from Hollywood's biggest names.
The 'Vampire' singer says it's a dealbreaker when guys answer yes to one specific question
We can't stop watching this clip of the moment the pair come face-to-face.
David, Bobbi Jo and Edward Baynard were convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Heather Baynard
Tough toenails, folks. Tough toenails.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer for Elon Musk's political action committee told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday that so-called “winners” of his $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes in swing states are not chosen by chance but are instead chosen to be paid “spokespeople” for the group.
LYON, France (AP) — Eight people are going on trial in Paris on terrorism charges Monday over the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by an Islamic extremist after showing caricatures of Islam's prophet to his middle school students for a lesson on freedom of expression.
It was a difficult decision for our esteemed panel of judges...
The DJ shares son Phoenix, 20 months, and daughter London, 11 months, with Carter Reum
"I don't remember it going that far," star Will Friedle said upon rewatch of his scene with then-girlfriend Hewitt.
Michael Caine has shared that a young Tom Cruise asked him for career advice when the pair first met 40 years ago. Double Oscar winner Caine, now 91, has penned his memoir called “Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over” and in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper he revealed that he met the future …
"It’s still on my wall today," the 'It Ends With Us' actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 3
Sean "Diddy" Combs marks his 55th birthday on Nov. 4 in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial
Bonnie Lee tells PEOPLE that while she remembered just how to get into the rhythm, explaining it to her daughters was a bigger challenge
The HGTV star's latest Instagram post posing with a man three months after her split for Josh Hall sent commenters into a frenzy
“He kissed me, and before I knew it, John Lennon charmed the pants off me,” says May Pang, the Beatle’s one-time girlfriend.
Drivers who block intersections as lights turn red, often referred to as "blocking the box," will face increased fines as Toronto police say they're ramping up enforcement after council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on city's streets.Toronto police's Traffic Services Unit says it's blitzing major city intersections and slapping offenders with $450 fines — a significant increase from the previous $90 amount.The fine for an improper stop at an intersection has also been raised for commun
Kardashian bought the late Princess of Wales' pendant back in 2023