Large Funnel Cloud Spotted Amid Tornado Warnings in South Dakota
A large funnel cloud was spotted near Mound City, South Dakota, as a tornado warning was issued for the region on Wednesday, August 28.
Video captured by Misheyla Iwasiuk shows the possible tornado briefly touchdown across a field.
“Big tornado with deviant motion. Wow!,” Iwasiuk wrote, posting the footage on X.
The National Weather Service urged nearby residents to seek shelter on Wednesday evening, calling the severe weather a life-threatening situation. Credit: Misheyla Iwasiuk via Storyful
