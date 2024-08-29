Large Funnel Cloud Spotted Amid Tornado Warnings in South Dakota

A large funnel cloud was spotted near Mound City, South Dakota, as a tornado warning was issued for the region on Wednesday, August 28.

Video captured by Misheyla Iwasiuk shows the possible tornado briefly touchdown across a field.

“Big tornado with deviant motion. Wow!,” Iwasiuk wrote, posting the footage on X.

The National Weather Service urged nearby residents to seek shelter on Wednesday evening, calling the severe weather a life-threatening situation. Credit: Misheyla Iwasiuk via Storyful

Video Transcript

