Large Landspout Forms in Western Texas

A resident in western Texas captured a large landspout forming in the region on Wednesday, May 1.

Footage filmed by William Dingus shows the formation just south of Fort Stockton on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service later confirmed a “short-lived” landspout touched down in the area.

According to local media, no injuries or damage was reported. Credit: William Dingus via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ok. Oh, honey, it is a tornado.Look at that, look at this sort of broken in there.But those things are still spinning around it and it's still spinning pretty good up in there.I don't see the buzzard.Huh?Uh, he was, he was to the right of the tornado.It's still going pretty good considering there it's gone.