Large mulch fire burning in Oconee County prompts warning from officials
A large mulch fire burning in Oconee County, South Carolina, has prompted a warning from officials.
A large mulch fire burning in Oconee County, South Carolina, has prompted a warning from officials.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility, the federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn spoke to The Star from prison in Topeka. She wants the governor to reduce her sentence because of the abuse that preceded her grisly crime and the ways she’s changed since.
The town manager of Palm Beach, Chief of Police, and Secret Service officials met to discuss road closures Monday morning
Jake Loy, 19, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following the 2022 crash that killed his 16-year-old friends
A Pennsylvania Republican official says he was “swatted” at his home on Friday, August 16, after endorsing Kamala Harris for president on national television.Matthew McCaffery, a local Republican official in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, released doorbell footage on Saturday via X, showing police patting him down on his front porch.He said, “My family was swatted in what Upper Merion Police are classifying as a politically motivated crime. This happened after I appeared on CNN, where I discussed my decision not to support Donald Trump.”Upper Merion police released the following statement on the incident to Storyful:“We did receive information about a possible hostage situation at the residence of Mr McCaffery. Our officers checked the residence and found no issue at the location. The incident is an active criminal investigation and we will not speculate on motives.”McCaffery was a member of the Montgomery County Republican Committee; however, he told CNN that he expected to lose his seat after a disciplinary hearing scheduled following his CNN interview.His seat was listed as vacant on Tuesday after the disciplinary hearing, which was held on Monday night.As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the Montgomery County Republican Committee nor Matthew McCaffery had released a statement regarding the status of his position. Credit: Matthew McCaffery via Storyful
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine were recently found in South Carolina for the first time. Here’s why that’s concerning.
BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a 99-year-old woman who was convicted of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
Susan Lorincz, 59, claimed 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids were trespassing on her Ocala, Fla., property and threatened to beat her up in June 2023
Global Affairs Canada said Monday it's aware of reports that a Canadian has died after a luxury superyacht sank off Sicily during a violent storm, while Italian authorities said they continued to search for six people who remained unaccounted for.
Four children were shot while they were driving around in a stolen car, Minneapolis police say The children were between 11 and 14 years old.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who said she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced count of reckless homicide.
NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — Police in North Vancouver, B.C., say homicide investigators have been called in after a woman and a child died from falling off an apartment balcony.
An Ontario union leader is expressing regret after sharing a video on Facebook during the Paris Olympic Games that's caused discord within the union and has been called hurtful by Jewish members.Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he understands that a video he reposted on his Facebook feed recently has caused pain among some who viewed it. "I have removed it from my feed because I deeply regret any such reaction," Hahn said in the post on Sunday.The vide
More groups including the Liberal Party of Canada have chosen not to participate in events organized by Capital Pride in Ottawa this year in response to a pro-Palestinian statement issued by the organization earlier this month.On Aug. 6, Capital Pride put out a letter stating it was "concerned by the rising tide of antisemitism and Islamophobia" in Canada. Organizers condemned both the terrorist act committed on Oct. 7 and the "endless and brutal campaign in Gaza," which it said is causing the d
Three Florida residents have been arrested in connection to an apparent acid attack on a New Jersey woman who suffered burns to more than 35% of her body, according to a Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office press release obtained by CNN affiliate KYW.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish and Swedish justice ministers vowed Wednesday to go after organized crime leaders abroad, whom they say have been hiring teenagers in Sweden to carry out deadly shootings in Denmark.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man who was accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman after she went to a suburban Kansas City mall to shop for baby clothes.
New details uncovered in the case of a missing Fredericton woman have prompted the New Brunswick RCMP to hand over the investigation to a unit typically tasked with investigating suspicious disappearances.On the third anniversary of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell's disappearance, the RCMP announced on Monday the investigation has been transferred from the Keswick RCMP detachment to its major crime unit."There were some elements and details in the investigation of the disappearance of Kari Lynn Campbell
Ellen Rachel Craig was sentenced to nine years for beating the toddler to death for failing to do her chores.