Large Police Presence After Pursuit
Large Police Presence After Pursuit
Large Police Presence After Pursuit
Iran has hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying British pressure for her to be pardoned.
Speaking out for the first time, the son of a wealthy Pennsylvania dentist who murdered his own wife on an African vacation -- and then tried to cover it up -- says he didn't believe his father, Larry Rudolph, could do such a thing until he saw "horrifying" photos from the scene and heard soul-crushing testimony at trial last year. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Julian Rudolph said his father now calls him from federal prison, where he's serving a life sentence, but Julian "very rarely" picks up, unable to forgive the man convicted of fatally shooting Bianca Rudolph in 2016 so he could collect nearly $5 million in life insurance and live freely with his longtime mistress. Julian and his sister, AnaBianca, have been trying to recover millions of dollars they believe their father took from them after their mother's death.
Doctors who have been treating released hostages confirmed some suffered violent sexual assaults while they were held captive in Gaza.
Roger Dale Parham was believed by the FBI to be on the run and headed to Mexico when he failed to show up in court on 1998 rape charges
Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed to death in a ‘frenzied and ferocious’ attack with a hunting knife.
FBI agents say Suren Seetal, 36, was ambushed at a Miramar warehouse.
E. Scott Sills was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of his wife and business partner Susann Sills
Toronto police have arrested the driver of a stolen U-Haul truck downtown after he allegedly abducted a citizen at gunpoint on Wednesday. The suspect is believed to have been involved in the stabbing of a police officer two weeks ago.Police said the driver, 49, was chased by Toronto police cruisers following from a distance on the ground and a York Regional Police helicopter tracking the vehicle from above. The chase ended in a collision at Church and Carlton streets, where the suspect was arres
He kept the 16-year-old migrant in a trailer for nearly two weeks during the first abduction in New York, feds say.
The boy was reported missing from Wichita, Kansas, officials say.
Mustafa Ozer/GettyA Turkish man whose girlfriend plunged 100 feet off a ledge to her death during a marriage proposal has been arrested after authorities found evidence of a scuffle before the fatal fall, according to a Wednesday report from the Turkish daily newspaper BirGün. Nizamettin Gursu was taken into custody five months after his 39-year-old girlfriend, Yesim Demir, fell in Canakkale, Turkey. The New York Post reported that Gursu told police in July that Demir accepted his proposal, but
Leonor Priestle and her son Robert Yancy Jr. were both arrested following the escape
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they've charged two people with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Rose Kerwin, whose body was found in a river near Pakenham, Ont., in November.The 50-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 13, a day after a body was found in the Mississippi River. Police identified the body as Kerwin's and deemed her death suspicious at the time.In a news release Tuesday, OPP said they've charged 56-year-old Marcel Lapensee from Carleton Place, Ont., and 23-yea
The Pakistani couple were jailed for life for killing Saman Abbas, 18, over an arranged marriage.
A U.S. Navy petty officer was carrying a large teddy bear when he showed up at a Long Island train station for what he thought was a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl, the feds said Tuesday. But Douglas Engstrom’s meet-up Friday turned out to be with an undercover FBI agent, and now he faces the possibility of 10 years to life in prison. Engstrom, 36, a divorced father of two children ...
VANCOUVER — Police say a 72-year-old woman used a shovel to chase a combative and naked man from her Vancouver home on Tuesday night. Vancouver police say in a statement the man entered the home by smashing a window with a pointed metal rod. They say the woman, who lives alone in the home, got out of bed, grabbed a shovel and chased the man from her house as he swung the rod at her. Police say the woman then cornered the suspect in his vehicle until police arrived. They say neighbours called 911
Pauline Quinn suffered 29 injuries, including a fractured skull, when she was murdered by Lawrence Bierton.
CHARLOTTETOWN — Police investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy in P.E.I. say they found unidentified human remains today following the arrest Tuesday night of two youths. The RCMP issued a statement saying the arrests are connected to the disappearance of Tyson Blair MacDonald. MacDonald was last seen on Dec. 14 in the rural community of Caledonia. On Tuesday, the Mounties in eastern P.E.I. said evidence collected by investigators indicated MacDonald was the victim of a criminal off
Comanche, 27, and Sakari Harnden, 19, are charged with killing Marayna Rodgers
As a police search for a youth from eastern P.E.I. continued Tuesday, the RCMP asked Islanders to be skeptical of rumours about the case spreading on social media.Tyson Blair MacDonald, 17, was reported missing late last week from the rural community of Caledonia, in Kings County.On Monday, police said they were treating his disappearance as a criminal matter. Officers have released few details about the investigation, saying they can't comment on what the crime might be or if they're looking at