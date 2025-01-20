Large Police Presence Seen After Shooting Involving US Border Patrol Agent in Vermont

The FBI and local law enforcement were investigating a shooting involving a United States Border Patrol agent on the afternoon of Monday, January 20, in Coventry, Vermont.

Footage filmed by Ben Roberts shows a large police presence at I-91 exit 27 on Monday afternoon.

According to the Vermont State Police the incident occurred around 3:15 pm on Interstate 91 and interstate was closed in both directions between exit 27 in Newport and exit 26 in Orleans.

The incident was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Credit: Ben Roberts via Storyful