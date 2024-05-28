Large police scene in Amherst where troopers are conducting search
A large police scene was reported Tuesday morning on North French Road in Amherst near French Oaks Lane and Got Creek. Authorities say they are conducting a search in the area.
Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual assaults.The sexual assault trial of former Woodstock, Ont., mayor Trevor Birtch began Monday with testimony from a woman who said his behaviour suddenly turned from friendly and compassionate to angry and hostile on two occasions after she declined his request to perform oral sex on him. "He would just turn suddenly — it was like Jekyll and Hyde," said the woman, at times crying while testifying. The trial, overseen by Superior Cour
Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersFormer President Donald Trump fired off a series of furious social media posts the night before–and in the days leading up to–the final crucial stretch of the former president’s hush-money trial in New York.Both prosecutors and Trump’s defense lawyers on Tuesday will begin their week by addressing the jury in closing arguments. It is unknown how long the process will take but is expected to last all day, according to the Associated Press. Once closing arguments are co
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind
Prince Raymond King used a slingshot and ball bearings to vandalize windows and windshields, police say
Two Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont., are being recognized by provincial police for "an incredible act of heroism" after they saved a man in distress on a highway.Melinda Olah and Manohar Rehal saw the man walking in traffic lanes on Highway 407 by the Highway 410 on ramp near Brampton last month. Olah said she drives on Highway 407 daily, completing three trips to Toronto and back. On April 29, she was finishing her day, heading back to Guelph, when she spotted a person in the middle o
A "preliminary investigation indicates that one of the offenders fired at the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire," said the Winnetka Police Department
3 of the escapees are accused of breaking into a home and killing a man and his 12-year-old daughter
A teacher testified he thought he was being pranked before being shot in the arm almost three years ago while leaving a high school basketball practice in Riverview. Christopher Leger was the fourth witness to testify in Janson Bryan Baker's trial, which began Monday in Moncton.Baker is accused of attempting to murder Leger with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun on Jan. 5, 2021, outside Riverview High School.It's among the 16 charges Baker faces, including attempting to rob Leger of a gym bag, and al
A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed by a man at Fairview Mall on Sunday, according to Toronto police. The incident occurred at Sheppard and Don Mills shortly before 12:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from paramedics. The suspect was apprehended by mall security prior to the arrival of law enforcement. An investigation is currently underway.
Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said
As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has learned Jamal Abdinasir was a Grade 10 student at L’ecole secondaire catholique Pere-Philippe-Lamarche.
Matthew Weldon, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 49-year-old Carroll Bryan
A man from Cardiff has denied attacking and raping a homeless woman and says that it was consensual.
A 17-year-old boy is dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Lansing, Michigan, on Memorial Day.
The incident occurred at Johnson’s Corner Grocery & Grill in Graham, Pierce County court records show.
Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys asked a federal judge Monday to reject special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a gag order in the classified documents case and to find the federal prosecutors who wrote the request in contempt.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — For 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, life begins every afternoon.
A 23-year-old man in St. John's racked up a list of charges in the early hours of Monday morning, after being arrested twice for drunk driving in less than three hours.The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it all began after 1 a.m. NT with a report of a suspected impaired driver around Kelsey Drive.Police found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot and arrested the driver for being over the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was also given a ticket for having open alcohol in the vehicle, and the ve