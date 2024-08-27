Large pothole sparks motorway disruption

Two of four lanes have been shut to allow for emergency repairs [National Highways]

A large pothole has caused severe delays on a motorway bridge after two lanes were closed due to the damage.

Lanes one and two are shut on the M5's northbound carriageway between J19 for Portishead and J18 for the M49, due to what National Highways is calling an "infrastructure defect".

There are currently delays of about 50 minutes and six miles of congestion on the Avonmouth Bridge.

A National Highways spokesperson confirmed a team has been deployed to make "emergency repairs".

