Large reward offered in fatal St. Pete hit and run
A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit and run crash in St. Petersburg last week. At 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, St. Pete Police said a Cadillac SRX SUV hit and killed 70-year-old Karen Moorefield as she was crossing 22nd Avenue North near 41st Street, and then it took off. “I heard the brakes squeal, two people stopped immediately after it happened, and then I heard sirens coming," said Kevin Arputharaj, who lives near where the crash happened.