Snow fell across the New Jersey-New York metro area on Tuesday, January 16, accumulating a few inches in parts, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

A total of 2.1 inches had accumulated at Newark Liberty International Airport by 1:30 pm, according to the NWS.

Footage shows the snowy scene on Johnson Ave in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Angelina Fay via Storyful