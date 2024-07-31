Large Water Main Break Inundates Albuquerque Street

Crews worked to repair a water main break in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, July 28, that caused a powerful surge of water to erupt onto a street.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called to the area on Sunday afternoon following reports that a townhouse garage had partially collapsed, local media reported.

Footage filmed by Charleen Noelle Richey shows huge spurts of water shooting into the sky and onto homes in the city on Sunday afternoon.

“Upon driving home from church and dropping our sons off at their apartment, a white wall of water pushed thousands of gallons of water into the air,” she told Storyful.

Local water authorities told local media the incident was caused by an aging tap in a transmission line. Credit: Charleen Noelle Richey via Storyful

She took everything out of her house.

Look at that.

It's just, that was great.

I took some grass.

The giant.

Hey, that Mary, he's got the car.

I've never seen anything like it.

Oh, you in Albuquerque, baby?

I've never seen anything like that.

Holy shit.

It's just throwing up rocks and everything.

It's just getting bigger.

How is it gonna turn out?

Oh my God.

Sorry.

Oh my God.

There's a whole, yeah, going in.

Oh my God.

Oh my God.