Large Waves Slam Michigan Lighthouse as Chilly Temperatures Move Through Region

Large waves crashed into a Lake Michigan lighthouse as a cold front moved through the region on Wednesday, April 24.

According to the National Weather Service, “a chilly airmass” brought lows close to freezing. The weather service forecast a sunny and cool day Thursday, with mild and wet weather through the weekend.

Nathan Voytovick, of Nate’s Dronography, captured this footage showing choppy waves in Saint Joseph, Michigan, and frozen sand formations on the shore. Credit: Nate’s Dronography via Storyful