Largest active U.S. wildfire burns in central Oregon
Authorities say a wildfire burning in Oregon that’s kicking smoke into neighboring Idaho and beyond is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.
Former NFL player Terrell Davis and his family were on their way to a vacation in California when he was handcuffed and taken off a United Airlines plane. Davis says he all he had done was tap a flight attendant’s arm to ask for a cup of ice, and that he was wrongfully removed.
Shoutout to the team that got mattress toppers because of the "rock solid" beds.
The Olympics start today, so here is the full schedule for the first day of events of the 2024 games.
The pro athlete is rehabbing his leg in good company
Last month, it was reported the legendary singer had big plans for her return to live performing, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.
PARIS (AP) — Lézana Placette felt a wave of calm looking up at Paris' most iconic landmark. “Whenever I get a bit nervous, I’ll just turn my head and look at the Eiffel Tower. That should help remind me what I play for,” the French beach volleyball player said, standing on the sand of the Olympic stadium in the tower's shadow for the first time. The first training session for the Olympic beach volleyball athletes took place Wednesday at the photogenic venue. The French women’s team, Placette and
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain has withdrawn from the Paris Games after a video emerged that showed her “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare,” according to the sport's governing body. Dujardin said in a statement Tuesday that the video from four years ago “shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session.” It wasn't clear what video Dujardin referred to or what specifically the video shows.
The U.S. men’s basketball team, led by LeBron James and Steph Curry, is not unbeatable. Here's who might have the best odds at the Olympics.
"When I put my hand to the back of my head there was a lot of blood," Katie Hauss tells PEOPLE
SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The Olympic men's soccer tournament got off to a violent and chaotic start Wednesday with Morocco's shocking 2-1 win against two-time gold medalist Argentina. The result only tells part of the story after a dramatic end to the match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, which had to be suspended for nearly two hours when furious Morocco fans crashed the pitch and threw bottles from the stands to protest a late a goal by Argentina in the 16th minute of added ti
TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls said Tuesday that his Donald Trump-inspired celebration of a hit Sunday was not intended as an endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate and added he was unlikely to do it again.
Does the name Jesse Burkett ring a bell? The Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. on pace to do something that Hall of Famer accomplished.
SAINT-ETIENNE — Two staff members on the outs. A head coach taking herself off the sideline. Now FIFA's disciplinary committee is involved, Canada Soccer is undergoing an external review and more developments could be coming. The Canadian women's soccer team's Olympic title defence is off to a rocky start due to a drone scandal on the eve of the Paris Games. "Obviously it's not ideal, especially with such a big tournament on the horizon," said Canadian centre back Vanessa Gilles. "But at the end
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sported a new haircut at training camp, prompting hilarious social media reaction to his blonde hair.
The 'House of Gucci' actress was one of the latest celebrities to take part in the special tradition on July 23, carrying the torch in Versailles
Tempers flared at Kauffman Stadium Monday night. The tension was already sky-high when Witt was hit by a pitch.
HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Olympic Committee demanded on Tuesday the “immediate exclusion” of an island athlete who was included by the organizers as part of a refugee team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Last May, the International Olympic Committee announced that 37 athletes from 11 countries will compete in the Paris Games as part of the Refugee Olympic Team. The team was created for the Rio Olympics in 2016 as a symbol of hope and to call attention to the plight of refuge
On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.
Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will put his family first when it comes to his career, moving closer to turning down an eye-watering proposal from Saudi Arabia.The Belgian is expected to sit do...
PARIS (AP) — Uzbekistan lost the match but won over the crowd on Wednesday as competition at the Paris Olympics officially began with soccer matches in Paris and Saint-Etienne. Uzbekistan fans chanted and danced throughout a 2-1 defeat to Spain, to the rhythm of a furiously fast drum beat at Parc des Princes in western Paris — once the home of French striker Kylian Mbappé when he played for Paris Saint-Germain. Toward the end of the game they encouraged large sections of the crowd to clap in uni