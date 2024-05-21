Largest channel to Port of Baltimore to open
Another change to the view of the Patapsco River as the Dali was moved to port 8 weeks after the ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge. "I can now look out over the Patapsco River and not see the Dali anymore. It's a beautiful sight. And it shows the progress is still here. But I will not be satisfied until I can look over the same site and see the Francis Scott Key Bridge standing again. That's mission completion," says Governor Wes Moore in a press conference this morning.