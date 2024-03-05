Largest wildfire in Texas history caused by downed power pole, lawsuit alleges

The largest wildfire in Texas history that for days has swept across the state's panhandle, destroying homes and evacuating entire towns, was the result of a downed utility pole, a lawsuit filed by a homeowner alleges.

A cluster of fires broke out last week and quickly spread over several rural counties and into neighboring Oklahoma, fueled by strong wind gusts and unseasonably dry conditions. As of Tuesday morning, the largest of the blazes, the Smokehouse Creek fire, had ripped through more than 1 million acres, burning an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.

On Friday, Melanie McQuiddy, a homeowner in Stinnett, a city where several homes have been destroyed, filed a lawsuit against Xcel Energy Services and two other utilities on Friday. The lawsuit alleges the record-setting fire started "when a wooden pole defendants failed to properly inspect, maintain and replace, splintered and snapped off at its base."

A spokesperson for Xcel told the Associated Press there is no official determination for the causes of any of the fires in the Texas Panhandle and that investigations are ongoing. Xcel and McQuiddy's lawyer did not immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment on Tuesday morning.

On Feb. 28, two days after the fires broke out, a law firm sent a letter to Xcel, notifying the company “of potential exposure for damages” and requesting that a fallen utility pole near "the fire’s potential area of origin be preserved," according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Investigations into origin, cause, and damage of the wildland fires burning in or near the service territory of (Southwestern Public Service Company, a subsidiary of Xcel), including the Smokehouse Creek Fire, are underway," the filing said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, which is investigating the blaze, did not immediately comment on its probe or the lawsuit.

Fight to contain, put out the fires continues

Officials this week expressed optimism in the dayslong fight to quell the flames, with favorable weather conditions forecast in the coming days.

"Overall, burn conditions are markedly improved from yesterday's weather and the ability to fight fire on the ground is greatly enhanced," said a Monday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Hundreds of local, state and federal personnel as well as U.S. Army members have joined in the massive effort to contain and stop the fires. Dozens of bulldozers have dug out fire lines, while aircrafts dumped thousands of gallons of water and flame retardant on the active blazes.

As of Tuesday morning, 15% of the Smokehouse Creek fire had been contained. Stretching across several counties, south of the Smokehouse Creek fire and north of Amarillo, the Windy Deuce fire burned 144,206 acres and was 55% contained, as of Tuesday morning. To the east, the Grape Vine Creek fire engulfed 34,882 acres of land and was 60% contained.

