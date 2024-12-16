Largo residents voice concerns about flooding issues at city meeting
The City of Largo is meeting to address flood concerns in the area! Homeowners near McKay Creek believe infrastructure issues caused their homes to flood during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. "It's devastation…you know, you work hard your whole life to own a house, have nice things, and I had to drive by and watch everybody put everything they've ever worked hard for out on the road," said Felicia Ogilby, who lives next to the creek.