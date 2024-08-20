Larimer Co. sheriff's deputies shoot a woman after chase through west Loveland

NextShark

Seattle Police detectives are investigating a homicide in a flooded townhome in the Olympic Hills neighborhood of North Seattle. Court documents reveal disturbing details about the death of Zoey He, a 25-year-old woman who was visiting from Hawaii and was the girlfriend of the suspect Andy Chu, who has admitted to possibly being responsible for her death. What happened: On Aug. 10, police responded to a welfare check on Northeast 133rd Street, where they found a bathtub full of water, a running sink and the victim lying on her back with a throat laceration and an ice pack on her neck.