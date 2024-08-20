Larimer Co. sheriff's deputies shoot a woman after chase through west Loveland
Larimer County sheriff's deputies shot a woman early Tuesday following a car chase, Sheriff John Feyen said in a news release.
Larimer County sheriff's deputies shot a woman early Tuesday following a car chase, Sheriff John Feyen said in a news release.
One man is confirmed dead and a British tech billionaire among others remain missing after a superyacht sunk while sailing in severe weather off the coast of Sicily in Italy on Monday morning before dawn.
BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a 99-year-old woman who was convicted of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
Five people were arrested in connection with Matthew Perry's October 2023 death
Police have been searching since 2021 for the Michigan mother of four
A court heard Adriana Orme played a major role in an online group that paid for baby monkeys to be taken from their mothers.
Gordon Black, a 34-year-old U.S. staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok after an argument with his girlfriend, Alexandra Vashchuk, whom he had met while in South Korea. A panel of judges in the Primorsky Krai Court considered Black's appeal of the verdict from a Vladivostok district court but left it unchanged, the court said in statement in a social media post. Black's defence argued in its appeal that the original verdict was illegal and unfair, and asked for a new trial, Russia's RIA state news agency reported earlier.
Wolseley, Sask., residents are mourning the death of community member shot dead on her 18th birthday.An RCMP news release says officers from the Indian Head detachment responding to a shooting at a home in Wolseley around 4 a.m. CST on Sunday. They found Windigo injured and she was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. In a post on Facebook, Keilia's mother Kristen Windigo described her daughter as a beacon of hope, strength and positivity."Keilia was such an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, nie
Joel Deering has been caught out in Coronation Street, but there's a catch.
OTTAWA — The lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.
Former Republican Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges relating to fraudulent activity in his 2022 House campaign, just weeks before his federal trial was set to begin.
The newborn was found on the side of a road by a passerby in April 1989
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — George Santos, who spun lies about his life into an 11-month stint in Congress, pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a case that led to his expulsion from office. He blamed his ambition for clouding his judgment and said he was “flooded with deep regret.”
Seattle Police detectives are investigating a homicide in a flooded townhome in the Olympic Hills neighborhood of North Seattle. Court documents reveal disturbing details about the death of Zoey He, a 25-year-old woman who was visiting from Hawaii and was the girlfriend of the suspect Andy Chu, who has admitted to possibly being responsible for her death. What happened: On Aug. 10, police responded to a welfare check on Northeast 133rd Street, where they found a bathtub full of water, a running sink and the victim lying on her back with a throat laceration and an ice pack on her neck.
The actress was arrested on Aug. 8 at Universal Studios in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.
The actor was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17
The Conway man was arrested by police for neglecting his parents. The man shares a home with the elderly couple.
More groups including the Liberal Party of Canada have chosen not to participate in events organized by Capital Pride in Ottawa this year in response to a pro-Palestinian statement issued by the organization earlier this month.On Aug. 6, Capital Pride put out a letter stating it was "concerned by the rising tide of antisemitism and Islamophobia" in Canada. Organizers condemned both the terrorist act committed on Oct. 7 and the "endless and brutal campaign in Gaza," which it said is causing the d
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
David Michael Gibson was arrested after police found "badly decomposed" remains in a garage, per police