Larry Auerbach Dies: Venerable WMA Agent & USC Cinematic Arts Associate Dean Was 95

Larry Auerbach, former powerhouse agent at the William Morris Agency who segued to a second career helping USC students break into into the entertainment industry, passed away peacefully this morning, Nov. 23. He was 95.

Brooklyn native Auerbach spent 47 years at WMA where he started working part-time in the New York mailroom while still in high school. He began his agenting career with small theater and nightclub booking before launching the agency’s rock music department. He ran WMA’s New York motion picture department and then moved to Los Angeles in 1975 to head the agency’s television division.

Known as “the Man with the Golden Rolodex,” Auerbach booked Elvis Presley his first television performance and also worked with Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin and Sammy Davis Jr. early in his career.

He went on to represent Alan Alda at the height of M*A*S*H, Beatrice Arthur, Agnes Nixon, and prolific TV producer Aaron Spelling. Auerbach also packaged and sold the hit 1984 sitcom The Cosby Show, which helped put indie studio Carsey-Werner on the map.

“Larry Auerbach was that rare agent who was there for you twenty four hours a day — supporting not only his client but me as well,” Tom Werner said. “He was kind and ethical and smart.”

Leaving his role as agent and EVP at WMA in 1992, Auerbach considered going into producing but was approached about joining the USC School of Cinematic Arts. He became Executive Director and Associate Dean of Student Industry Relations, serving as a bridge between students and the film and television industry.

He retired in early 2018 at the age of 89 having only held two jobs his entire life, 47 years at WMA and 25 at USC.

Auerbach is survived by his sons, David, Bruce and Stephen, and was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carole, who died in 2010.

“He lived. He loved. He laughed. He mumbled. He self admittedly played some bad golf. He made deals. He made friends. He mentored. He made a mark on so many lives. Hopefully, he will be remembered fondly,” David Auerbach wrote in an email to family and friends announcing Larry’s passing.

A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks.

