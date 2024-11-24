Larry Auerbach, Longtime Senior Leader at William Morris Agency and USC School of Cinematic Arts, Dies at 95

Larry Auerbach, a top agent at William Morris Agency for nearly 50 years who also served 25 years at USC School of Cinematic Arts, died Nov. 23 at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 95.

Auerbach represented a wide range of talent during his 47 years with William Morris, including Alan Alda, Bea Arthur, Marlo Thomas, Robert Wagner, Aaron Spelling, Sammy Davis Jr., Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, Harry Belafonte and such prestige-movie directors as Norman Jewison and Bernardo Bertolucci. Auerach worked his way up to a leadership role at the agency after starting there at age 15, working part-time while in high school sweeping floors and other less-than-glamorous duties.

After ending his WMA career in 1992, Auerbach segued to USC film school, where he used his matchmaking skills to create the Office of Industry Relations.

For the following decades he had an indescribably profound impact on helping generations of students and alumni develop meaningful careers and understand the industry they wanted to join,” said Elizabeth M. Daley, Dean of USC School of Cinematic Arts. “He was a friend and valued mentor, loved by us all, and his spirit will infuse the school long into the future. He cared about each and every one who walked through his door, be they an aspiring young person or a faculty or staff colleague who was seeking his advice and wisdom. For all those years, we so often said to one another when trying to make a decision, “Well, just ask Larry.” I will miss him and know that my life and the lives of so many here at USC are richer because he was with us.”

(Pictured: Larry Auerbach with George Lucas and USC’s Elizabeth M. Daley in 2011.)

