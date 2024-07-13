Who Is Larry Bird's Wife? All About Dinah Mattingly

Larry Bird met his wife, Dinah Mattingly, in college and the couple got married after reconnecting in 1989

Joe Scarnici/Getty Dinah Mattingly and Larry Bird in 2019

Basketball legend Larry Bird took a second shot at love and scored big with his marriage to his second wife, Dinah Mattingly.

Bird and Mattingly met at Indiana State University in the late 1970s. The pair forged their friendship during a pivotal time for Bird, as he was trying to make his mark as a promising basketball player. Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, leading to their marriage in October 1989, per ESPN.

The couple later went on to adopt two children, Connor and Mariah Bird. The NBA star also has a daughter, Corrie Bird, from his previous marriage to Janet Condra, whom he married in 1975 when he was 19 years old.

Mattingly has been a source of support for her husband throughout his illustrious basketball career, coaching roles and executive positions in the NBA. Their union has remained solid for more than 35 years.

So, who is Larry Bird’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Dinah Mattingly and her relationship with the former basketball star.

She grew up in Indiana, where she eventually met Bird

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe/Getty Dinah Bird watches during Larry Bird's press conference at Market Square Arena on May 12, 1997.

Mattingly was born in Vigo County, Ind. She attended Indiana State University.

There, she cultivated a passion for sports and fitness, which eventually led her to a career as a physical education teacher at North Side High School in French Lick, Ind.

It was during her time at Indiana State that Mattingly met Bird.

They got married in a small ceremony

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 31, 1989, in a private ceremony attended by just five others at a friend's house in Terre Haute, Ind., as reported by ESPN. In a fun twist, the bride and groom wore jeans at the altar, highlighting the casualness of the affair.

This intimate event reflected their desire to keep their personal lives out of the public eye and focus on their close-knit circle of loved ones, which has been a common theme throughout their lives together.

They share two children

Nathaniel S.Butler/NBAE/Getty Larry Bird, Dinah Mattingly and their son Connor during Larry Bird Night at the Boston Garden on February 4, 1993, in Boston

Bird and Mattingly have embraced parenthood through adoption, welcoming two children into their family. Mariah Bird, adopted two years into their marriage in 1991, has grown into a successful professional, leading the events management division of the Indiana Pacers basketball team.

Connor Bird, their second adopted child, completed their family in 1992. In addition to Mariah and Connor, Mattingly is also stepmother to Bird’s daughter from his first marriage, Corrie Bird.

They currently live in Florida

Bird and Mattingly live in a luxurious home in Naples, Fla. The property spans an impressive 6,007 square feet and features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a state-of-the-art movie theater, an infinity pool and a sophisticated boat dock, per the Indianapolis Star.

Initially listed for sale in 2013, the home was later taken off the market in August 2016, according to the outlet.

They have made significant charitable contributions over the years

Michael Conroy, File/AP Larry Bird and Dinah Mattingly in 2012

One of the couple’s notable philanthropic efforts includes their work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, for which Bird has been a long-time supporter and advocate, specifically with their “Link Up With a Legend” program. The couple's contributions have helped provide safe spaces and enriching programs for children and teens, fostering a positive environment for youth development.

Additionally, Bird and Mattingly have shown a strong commitment to health-related causes. They have supported cancer research and treatment initiatives, driven by personal experiences with family members affected by the disease.

The couple remains very humble regarding their contributions over the years.

In an interview with Indianapolis Monthly at their annual Masquerade event in 2014, Bird said, "I don't need the publicity. I'm not doing it for the publicity. But I do care. And that's what matters most.” The event went on to raise $800,000 for the Simon Youth and Pacers foundations to benefit less-fortunate kids in Indiana.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.