Larry Birkhead Poses with Daughter Dannielynn as She Scares in Spooky “Terrifier” Costume at Horror Event

The father-daughter duo had a special conversation with the movie's main actor, who told Dannielynn "how iconic her mother was"

Larry Birkhead/Instagram Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn

Dannielynn Birkhead and her dad, Larry Birkhead, are showing off their love of horror.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, the photographer, 51, shared a selection of snaps via Instagram from a spooky trip with his daughter to Galaxy Con’s Nightmare Weekend in Miami.

The images showed Dannielynn, Larry's 18-year-old daughter with the late Anna Nicole Smith, dressed up as a character from Damien Leone’s cult horror film Terrifier.

Larry Birkhead/Instagram Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn

"Had a Terrifying weekend meeting the cast of the 'Terrifier' at @galaxyconmiami Nightmare Weekend," Larry captioned the post on the father-daughter's shared Instagram account. "Dannielynn wanted to dress up as the 'The Little Pale Girl' from the film."

The first image shows the pair posing for a photo with Terrifier star David Howard Thornton, who was dressed up as his murderous clown character.

In the image, Dannielynn donned full clown face make-up as she wore a bloody black and white dress and a small white top hat. Her father, meanwhile, dressed down for the occasion and wore a Terrifier T-shirt, a black cap and gray jeans.

The carousel continued with a pic of Dannielynn posing with a person dressed up as Michael Myers from the Halloween movie franchise.

Additional snaps from their outing also showed the two posing with Leone and Thornton at their booth at the convention, as well as Terrifier actress Lauren LaVera.

Dannielynn and Larry even struck up a special conversation with Thornton, who told the teenager "how iconic her mother was," the proud dad said.

Larry Birkhead/Instagram Dannielynn Birkhead

"We got lucky enough to take a picture with @davidhowardthornton in his 'Art The Clown' costume. Then got to talk with him afterwards as well," Larry wrote in his caption. "He was super nice and humble and told Dannieylnn how iconic her mother was. This was truly a special moment seeing that he is turning in iconic performances himself as 'Art The Clown' in these crazy 'Terrifier' movies!"

He continued, "We also got to meet @damien_leone the talented director and the brains behind this fresh take on the horror flick. Equally as nice and getting rave reviews for her performance as 'Sienna' was the beautiful and brilliant @laurenlavera."

Larry then encouraged his followers to see the latest movie in the slasher franchise, Terrifier 3, which was released in theaters on Oct. 11.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead

Dannielynn is no stranger to costumes and has showed off a few major cosplay looks in the past.

In August, she attended the Power Morphicon convention with her father in Pasadena, California.

In an Instagram post, Larry shared a photo of them posing with their arms around one another in front of a step and repeat.

"Dannielynn got to meet some of her favorite actors from Japanese live-action television," the proud dad captioned the set of images.

"Dannielynn cosplayed three different 'Kamen Rider' characters at the event. First up was, 'Hino Eiji' Followed by 'Ankh' (@ryosuke.miura216) and to finish the convention off, she cosplayed Ankh possessing Eiji from the 'Kamen Rider OOO 10th: Core Medal of Resurrection' movie, [complete] with Ankh’s (Greeed) bird-style hand and feather infused hair,” he continued.

