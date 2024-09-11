Larry David Announces 10-Date Fall Tour That He Jokes Will Be a 'Total Waste of Your Time': 'If You Have Nothing to Do'

The comedian kicks off "A Conversation with Larry David" on Sept. 20 in Denver

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Larry David attends the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 premiere at DGA Theater Complex on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Larry David is going back on the road!

The comedian will be taking his "A Conversation with Larry David" tour to 10 more cities across the U.S. after partaking in a string of live shows earlier this year.

In a video announcing the new dates, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 77, told fans they could attend if they wanted to — or, they could take up bowling.

"So listen, there are some tickets going on sale for this thing I'm doing. It's really — it's really nothing. It will be a total waste of your time," he said as he sat in his office. "You know, there's not that many things to do at night, so yeah, I guess, if you have nothing to do. But — you could consider bowling. It's not a terrible idea."

Related: From Comedy to Curb: Larry David's Life in Photos

David admitted he hasn't personally gone bowling "in about 50 years, but now that I mention it, I think I might hit the lanes soon."

"Anyway, if you want to go, you go. If you don't, you don't. Not a big deal either way," he concluded the video as the dates of the fall tour flashed on the screen.

Related: Cheryl Hines Says No One Tries to Be Funny on Curb Text Chain: 'Nobody's Doing Comedy Bits' (Exclusive)

David will kick off the tour on Sept. 20 in Denver, then head to Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Phoenix and Austin before closing out the run on Dec. 5 in Hollywood, Florida.

According to his website, the opening night of "A Conversation with Larry David" in Denver will be moderated by Peyton Manning.

Theo Wargo/Getty Larry David speaks onstage during An Evening With Larry David - A Farewell To "Curb Your Enthusiasm" hosted by HBO & Tribeca Festival on April 05, 2024 in New York City

The fall tour caps off an impressive year for the Seinfeld creator, as his hit follow-up series Curb Your Enthusiasm concluded in April after 24 years and 12 seasons.

The finale brought fans a full-circle moment that referenced the 1998 finale of Seinfeld, which Jerry Seinfeld called "a joke 26 years in the making," and David said in response to the reaction, "F--- you! You didn't like the first one? F--- you!"

He did admit, though, that he'd seen "a couple" of the negative reviews of Seinfeld's finale — which saw Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) imprisoned over their various misdeeds throughout the series — and that "it did bother [him]."

John Johnson/HBO Larry David in season 12 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Speaking to Curb's finale, though, David said, "It was the most fun I could ever have possibly had doing anything. To do that, to write it and then film it, I can't imagine how I could ever have more fun in my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Presale for Larry David's fall tour goes on sale Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time with the code "PRETTYGOOD." General sale begins Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.