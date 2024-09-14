Larry the Downing Street cat is a little s***, says Scottish secretary

Labour's Ian Murray has called Downing Street cat Larry a "little sh**" and "the most miserable animal you'll ever meet".

The Scottish secretary made the remarks about the 17-year-old feline while speaking to business leaders in Glasgow on Thursday.

Larry, who has served under six prime ministers as No 10's chief mouser, is a beloved figure in British politics.

Murray said he and colleagues were initially excited to get a photo with Larry but were left disappointed.

"Without putting too fine a point on it, Larry the cat is a little sh**," Murray stated. "So none of us got a picture with Larry the cat."

He added: "Larry the cat is the most miserable animal you'll ever meet in your life. I'm not surprised with who he's had to live with for the last ten years."

This isn't the first time Larry's temperament has been questioned. Former PM Boris Johnson once called him a "thug" who "mauled" his dog Dilyn.

In other Downing Street pet news, PM Sir Keir Starmer has introduced a new Siberian kitten to No 10, joining the family's rescue cat JoJo.

Starmer revealed the challenges of accommodating pets in the high-security residence: "The only door out of our new flat is bomb-proof. Therefore, getting a cat flap in is proving a little bit difficult."

He added: "Our daughters persuaded us that the problem isn't any bigger for two cats than one. And therefore, we're now getting this kitten."