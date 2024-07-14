Larry Vallon Dies: Concert Executive With AEG, Universal Amphitheater

If you attended a concert in Southern California in the last five decades, it’s likely Larry Vallon had a hand in it.

Vallon, who had a 50-years-plus career in concert production, died today at home. No details on the cause were available.

Vallon was a staple of the national concert industry. He worked for such entities as Concert Associates, Wolf and Rissmiller, Universal Amphitheater, Larry Vallon Presents, and AEG, producing thousands of shows ranging from acts like The Stones, Pink Floyd, and The Who, on down to small theaters.

Vallon was a 23-year veteran of Universal Concerts prior to joining AEG. Vallon joined Universal when it was MCA Concerts and then Universal Concerts.

Vallon helped grow such marquee amphitheaters as Fiddler’s Green in Englewood, Colorado, and made Universal Amphitheater into a respected tour stop favored by such stars as Frank Sinatra and Linda Ronstadt.

Vallon got his start in the business as a runner for concert promoters Jim Rissmiller and Steve Wolf at Wolf & Rissmiller Presents. He was moved up to a stage management position and eventually junior partner at Wolf & Rissmiller before starting his own company, Larry Vallon Presents.

Survivors include his wife, Claudia, and daughters.

