Larry Zimmer, the longtime voice of Colorado football and basketball games, has died at 88
Larry Zimmer, the longtime radio voice for University of Colorado football and basketball games who also called Denver Broncos games, has died. He was 88.
Larry Zimmer, the longtime radio voice for University of Colorado football and basketball games who also called Denver Broncos games, has died. He was 88.
Jason Kelce was cheering like a mad man as his brother, Travis, scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills.
Bills are destined for another offseason of what-ifs. Patrick Mahomes left plenty of fingerprints, bouncing Buffalo for the third time in his career.
Bills fans have seen enough of Patrick Mahomes.
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Here is how 94 national NFL experts see the Chiefs at Bills game unfolding.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
The AFC Championship Game won’t run through Kansas City, but it still runs through the Chiefs.
On Saturday the model showed up in custom Kristin Juszczyk made bustier to support her fiancé Christian McCaffrey in his first playoffs game of the season
The 12-time Grammy winner brought her style to the freezing stands in Buffalo as she continues to be the Chiefs tight end’s No. 1 cheerleader
Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift is also expected to support the Chiefs in the playoff matchup at Highmark Stadium
An NFL analytics expert said referee Shawn Hochuli is known for making two types of calls. He is working the Chiefs’ game at Buffalo Bills.
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.
The Northern Irishman’s previous biggest recovery with two rounds to go was from five shots back.
The Bills got tricky on their first drive.
The gymnast wrote that she is “so proud of” the NFL safety ahead of his final game of the season
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood was suspended three games by the NHL on Saturday for goalie interference. Lockwood was punished for hitting Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury when the goalie went behind the net to play a puck that was dumped in early in the first period of the Panthers' 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday night. In explaining the suspension, the NHL said Lockwood's shoulder-to-head hit on Fleury was ‘reckless.’ He received a minor penalty on the play at 2:13. dur
Hailey Davidson beat 24 players in the three-round event earlier this week.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night. After spending all regular season as front-runners, the Niners (13-5) needed to come from behind for a change, and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the last drive to send San Francisco to its third straigh
The Bills and Chiefs provided another fantastic game Sunday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.