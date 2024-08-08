Larsa Pippen’s ex Marcus Jordan was just photographed sniffing an unknown substance

What went on in the South of France didn’t stay in the South of France.

Marcus Jordan was recently caught on camera, in broad daylight, putting a small silver container to his nostrils while sitting poolside on vacation.

The Daily Mail IDs’ the location as the ritzy Tiara Miramar Beach Hotel and Spa, near Cannes.

Larsa Pippen’s ex, 33, is reportedly traveling with pals, including rumored new squeeze, Orlando influencer Ashley Stevenson.

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA Hall Of Famer Michael Jordan, seen in south of France with his current girlfriend Ashley Stevenson snorting a white powder during a poolside lunch. pic.twitter.com/D7my3mttVO — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 7, 2024

There has been no statement from Heir Jordan’s camp about the widely shared image.

As for Pippen, she’s already expressed that she’s “unbothered” by Jordan’s current situationship and has apparently moved on herself with rising country singer Zay Wilson. The 26-year-old Netflix hunk even performed at the “Real Housewives of Miami” star’s 50th birthday party in Boca Raton last month.

So we think she’s good.

The Bravo vet opened up to fellow iHeartRadio personalities Amy Robach and TJ Holmes about what caused her to split for good with her “Separation Anxiety” podcast partner.

Pippen explained that she realized that she and the sneaker entrepreneur, whom she began dating in September 2022, were on a “different journey” after some time apart.

“It just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone,” the mother of four confessed. “I think when you’re alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren’t my guy, and that made me realize, I don’t think he’s my guy.”