Larsa Pippen just turned 50 and her rumored new guy performed at her party. Who is he?

Moving right along!

Just a few days after her ex Marcus Jordan was spotted with someone completely new, we hear Larsa Pippen is back out there, too.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” vet’s latest conquest? TMZ ID’s him as fellow reality star Zay Wilson.

The Texas native has popped in such popular shows as Netflix’s “The Ultimatum” and “Perfect Match,” and currently is pursuing a career in country music.

The age difference between the two is fairly significant, just as it was in her last relationship, with Jordan 17 years her junior.

Pippen just turned the big 5-0 last month, ushering in the milestone at the Boca Raton Resort. Wilson, 26, was there too, even performing at the cowboy themed party.

The sometime model posted a shout-out to the mother of four on Instagram: “Thanks for having me I wish you more life and more blessings,” said his post, which included a pic of them looking cozy on the red carpet.

A source close to the former NBA wife told TMZ things were still casual with Wilson, and, as far as Jordan and his new fling are concerned, Pippen’s “unbothered.”