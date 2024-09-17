Laryngeal (larynx) Cancer: A Comprehensive Guide

Jamie Theakston has laryngeal cancer, which is rare, accounting for around 2,360 of the 385,000 cancers diagnosed in the UK each year - Getty Images

More than 2,000 Britons are diagnosed with laryngeal cancer every year in the UK – a form of the disease that develops on the 5cm long voice box in our neck.

As with all cancers, early diagnosis is essential because it significantly improves survival rates, says Dr Anthony Cunliffe, a GP and national lead medical advisor at Macmillan. Here are the symptoms to be aware of – and everything else you need to know about the cancer.

What is laryngeal cancer?

Laryngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer that grows in the larynx (the voice box), which is a tube that separates the breathing and digestive systems.

The larynx is vital for preventing food from entering the windpipe when swallowing, allows air to pass in and out of the lungs and produces sound for speaking.

Laryngeal cancer is rare, accounting for around 2,360 of the 385,000 cancers diagnosed in the UK each year.

“It’s on the decline and that’s mainly related to the reduction in smoking over the last 10 years,” explains Dr Cunliffe.

What are the signs and symptoms?

A hoarse voice

Laryngitis, a cold or chest infection can all cause a hoarse voice. But a hoarse voice lasting for more than three weeks is one of the most common symptoms of laryngeal cancer.

It may be an early sign that the cancer is affecting the vocal cords, explains Dr Cunliffe. “The larynx is involved in speech, so if the structure is affected, then our ability to control our speech is impacted,” he says.

Difficulty swallowing

Difficulty swallowing includes the feeling that something is stuck in your throat, being unable to swallow food or suffering pain or a burning sensation when swallowing. “Any growth on the larynx can impact on swallowing, but it’s a persistence of these symptoms that we want people to go to their GP with – though if people can’t swallow at all, I would want them to go earlier,” says Dr Cunliffe.

A lump in the throat or neck

In some laryngeal cancer patients, a lump in the neck is the first sign of the disease. “This would generally signal the involvement of the lymph nodes around the throat,” Dr Cunliffe says. “I would always suggest that anybody presents with any lump that is new for them.”

Weight loss

Losing weight is a common sign of many types of cancer and very unlikely to be the only sign of laryngeal cancer. This symptom can be a result of eating less, due to pain or difficulty swallowing food, notes Dr Cunliffe.

“We would want anyone who’s got a reduced appetite or trouble eating, which is persistent, to go early to their GP as it can be a symptom of late stage cancer,” he says.

Shortness of breath

If the cancer is located below the vocal cords, it can lead patients to feel breathless, have more noisy breathing and suffer from a persistent cough.

“It can be tempting to put changes to your body down to getting older or another health condition,” says Maxine Lenza, health information officer at Cancer Research UK.

“But it’s important to tell your doctor if you notice anything that’s not normal for you, or isn’t going away. In most cases it won’t be cancer, but if it is, finding it at an early stage can make a real difference.”

How is it diagnosed?

A GP is the first point of call for patients with suspected laryngeal cancer symptoms. They will ask about symptoms and usually examine the mouth, throat, nose and ears, as well as the lymph nodes, which are located in the neck and under the arms.

They may then make a referral for a blood test or other checks, such as a chest X-ray, to help with a diagnosis and rule out other conditions, or send a patient straight to a specialist doctor if they are significantly concerned, says Dr Cunliffe.

A specialist doctor usually recommends further tests, such as:

Nasoendoscopy – which looks inside the nose, mouth and throat

Laryngoscopy – performed under general anaesthetic to examine the throat and food pipe

They may also make a referral for scans

“These tests have a much closer look at the larynx to see any changes that might have occurred there,” ultimately helping diagnose laryngeal cancer and how far it has spread, as well as guiding treatment decisions, Dr Cunliffe explains.

What are the stages and types?

Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC)

This is the most common type of laryngeal cancer and means that the disease has developed in the skin-like cells that cover the surface of the vocal cords.

Adenocarcinoma

Another, less common, type of laryngeal cancer and starts in the adenomatous cells, which are located around the larynx and produce mucus.

After the type of cancer has been identified, it is then given a stage, which refers to its size and whether it has spread. Stage 1 is the earliest, while Stage 4 is the most advanced.

What is the survival rate for laryngeal cancer?

Around 90 per cent of adults diagnosed with Stage 1 laryngeal cancer will survive for five years or more after being diagnosed, while the figure is around 30 per cent for those diagnosed at Stage 4, according to Cancer Research UK.

Five-year survival rates are a common time point for measuring survival but some patients live much longer than this. Overall, about 65 per cent of people will live for five years or more after diagnosis and about 55 per cent will live for 10 years or more.

A cancer grade is also provided, which refers to how the cancer cells look compared to normal larynx cells.

Grade 1 is the lowest grade and usually means the cancer will grow slowly.

Grade 3 is the highest and may mean the cancer will grow faster.

What are the treatment options?

Laser surgery

Removal of lymph nodes or voice box

Radiotherapy or chemotherapy

“If it’s an early stage, particularly Stage 1, a patient might only need surgery,” Dr Cunliffe explains. This may be with a laser through the mouth, which is the least invasive option.

However, the lymph nodes or the voice box might need to be removed through surgery.

“Depending on the stage of the cancer, other treatment options are offered either in addition or as a replacement,” he says. This may include radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The type of treatment selected can affect a patient’s speech, swallowing, eating and appearance. “Treatment depends on the cancer stage, a patient’s other health conditions, what they can tolerate and also their choice,” Dr Cunliffe notes.

How is laryngeal cancer managed?

Follow-up care depends on the severity of the cancer and treatment the patient had, Dr Cunliffe says. In most cases, patients are monitored – such as through regular blood tests, X-rays and scans – for at least five years.

“Some patients might also have regular follow-ups with speech and language therapists because of complications, as it’s not always possible to preserve the vocal cords, so alterations in voice might be one of the most significant complications,” he notes.

What are the risks and how can it be prevented?

“It’s not always clear what causes laryngeal cancer, but there are ways you can reduce your risk,” says Lenza.

These include stopping smoking and drinking less alcohol, especially spirits. The NHS recommends quitting smoking completely and not exceeding 14 units of alcohol per week.

“Smoking and alcohol are risk factors for multiple cancers,” Dr Cunliffe notes. “In laryngeal cancer, both the smoke and alcohol passes through the larynx on its way into the lungs, making it a susceptible part of the body to the risk they pose,” he says.

The NHS notes that an unhealthy diet low in fruit and vegetables may also pose a risk and recommends following a Mediterranean diet, rich in tomatoes, citrus fruits, olive oil and fish.

A family history of the cancer and exposure to substances such as asbestos and coal dust also raise the risk of developing the cancer.

Laryngeal cancer is four times more common in men than women. It is also more common in people aged over 60, while it is rare among under-40s.

For anyone looking for cancer information and support, Macmillan can be contacted on 0808 808 00 00 or at macmillan.org.uk