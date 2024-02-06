Las Vegas’ Sphere glows with images of Chiefs and Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

How big of a deal do you have to be to have your image on Sphere in Las Vegas?

There may not be a way to really quantify that, but whatever it takes, the Kansas City Chiefs and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are there.

The giant ball covered in an LED screen is showing animated Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers helmets on it promoting Super Bowl LVII that will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes gets his own time on Sphere in a new advertising campaign by Adidas. The Adidas add also appears with Mahomes’ image on a giant screen nearby at the Resort World hotel.

Here are photos of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes adding to the glow of Las Vegas.

Animated Kansas City Chiefs helmets adorn Sphere on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas.

A new advertising campaign launched by Adidas features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sphere on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII logos adorn Sphere on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Adidas advertising campaign features Patrick Mahomes displayed near the Resort World hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Adidas advertising campaign features Patrick Mahomes on the Resort World hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas.

A new advertising campaign launched by Adidas features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, here displayed on Sphere, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas.