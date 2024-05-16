LaSalle Causeway reopens to pedestrian traffic

After over a month without any access to the LaSalle Causeway, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) announced on Wednesday that the bridge would be reopened to pedestrians.

Last week, PSPC gave a timeline of 7 to 9 weeks for repair work to be completed on the damaged elements of the Bascule Bridge, but throughout the repair process have stated that options would be explored to safely allow pedestrians to cross while work is ongoing.

On Wednesday PSPC stated that would finally be possible for the time being.

"PSPC wishes to advise the public that pedestrians now have access to the LaSalle Causeway," PSPC's release stated.

"Users may experience short delays in crossing the bridge and are requested to follow any signage on site during ongoing construction and repair work. As repair work progresses, future sidewalk closures will likely be necessary for safety reasons."

Cyclists can also use the bridge if they dismount from their bicycles.

The access to pedestrians is especially good news for RMC students and faculty, as well as Fort Henry and nearby businesses like I Cycle Electric Bike Co. who said this change is significant.

"Many of our customers arrive by e-bike or on foot or by public transit so this is a big deal," the company wrote on Facebook.

"Our customers who arrive by automobile will not be greatly effected so this is a big help."

While the changes will greatly simplify travelling to and from Kingston's east end via active transport, local businesses are still decrying the lack of movement towards a solution that will mitigate losses they're faced with thanks to the accident and closure of the Causeway.

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines President Jason Clark said in a media release last week that intervention is overdue.

"This is not some local problem that a bunch of bureaucrats sitting in cubicles in Ottawa can shrug their shoulders over," said Clark.

"The companies affected pump tens of millions of dollars into economies of eastern Ontario and Quebec, even some businesses in the Prime Minister’s own riding may be affected. It’s time for action."

In an update from May 10, PSPC said 2 options that would enable marine navigation are being considered, however there has not been any indication they will move forward with those options.

Owen Fullerton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, YGK News