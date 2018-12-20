LaSalle swimmer Kylie Masse wins second Female Swimmer of the Year award

Swimming Canada has awarded Kylie Masse her second straight Female Swimmer of the Year award.

Masse won two gold and two silver medals at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last spring, and gold at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo this summer.

The LaSalle swimmer attends the University of Toronto — where her coach Linda Kiefer has again won the Coach of the Year award from Swimming Canada.

Masse described the last year as "constant."

"I love it but it was definitely exhausting," said Masse. "I'm really proud to have come out on top at the end of summer as well as at Commonwealths. It was special to me to have my world record broken and then to win gold at Pan Pacs. I didn't get the world record, but I won gold, so I was really happy with that and proud of myself I was able to do that after a long year."

Masse also received the 2018 Canadian Commonwealth Excellence Award. She lost the world record title after Kathleen Baker took a tenth of a second off Masse's 2017 time in an earlier heat of the 100-metre backstroke.