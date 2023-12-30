LaSalle Vipers riding high in GOJHL standings

The LaSalle Vipers are having another banner season and once again are sitting high in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League standings as the team headed into the holiday break.

With two games left in the 2023 portion of their 2023-2024 GOJHL season, the team had a stellar 27-3-1 record and were sitting in first place in the Western Conference.

“We are very happy to date with the direction that our team is going in, but I do feel that we still have a lot more to give and that is a great sign for us,” said Vipers' general manager John Nelson. “Hockey is a simple game and our coaches like to talk to our players about making the easy play. Most nights we are doing that and it is bringing us success.

“But we have to keep doing this more consistently before the start of the playoffs,” he added.

While the Vipers have had a great first half of the 2023-2024 GOJHL, they are just one of a group of six teams that are fighting for the top spot in the division. Other teams who are having much success this season include the St. Mary's Lincolns, London Nationals, Chatham Maroons, Strathroy Rockets and the Sarnia Legionnaires.

I think the parity is great,” Nelson claimed. “It's great for the fans and for the development of players throughout the league.

“It also allows for coaches to develop their own skills as they have to do so much preparations to keep their teams in the race,” he continued.” It’s been a great season for the GOJHL and I think that is going to continue in 2024 and into the playoffs.”

Nelson then quickly evaluated his team, starting with the forwards.

“Kyle Greene had come in and is leading us in scoring (13 goals and 14 assists in 25 games) and you don't usually see that from a first-year player,” he offered. “Our coaches are always confident in whoever they send out there in any game situation as we are very deep up front.

“We can rotate 13 forwards most of the time” Nelson added.

The Vipers' blueline corps is as equally-skilled.

Story continues

“Our defence has improved immensely since the start of the season,” claimed Nelson. “We've been constantly cutting down on the opposition's scoring chances as the season progresses.”

Should teams get past the talented LaSalle forwards and blueliners they then have to contend with Tre Altiman in the Vipers' net.

“Tre is probably one of the most competitive goaltenders that I have ever coached or worked with,” Nelson said. “His compete level is off the charts.”

The Vipers' offensive output of 125 scored in 2 games was the best in the GOJHL's Western Conference while the team's 75 goals allowed ranked them as the second-best squad in that category.

Once again, the Vipers have sent players up to play with the Windsor Spitfires, their OHL affiliate team, this season as defencemen Adrian Manzo and Michael Lavigne have seen duty with the Spits at times in 2023-2024.

“We are here to develop hockey players and if some of our guys move up to play with the Spitfires for a game or two or for a few games and the rest of the season, we are all for that,” Nelson said. “We always want our players to advance as far as possible in their careers.”

Two shining examples of former Vipers who have done just recently that are defenceman Carson Woodall, the Spits top rookie rearguard in 2023-2024, and forward Cole Davis, who is not only leading the Spitfires in rookie scoring this season but the entire OHL. Davis played last season in LaSalle, but did see action in five regular season games and four playoff games with Windsor in 2022-2023.

“I received the opportunity to play a lot last season in LaSalle, and not a lot of 16-year-olds get that chance,” Davis said. “Playing a season in LaSalle helped me out a lot because it is a big jump from minor hockey to junior hockey and the Vipers helped me make that transition easier.”

The Vipers started their Christmas break after hosting Chatham on December 20 at the Vollmer Centre and return to action on January 3 when they host Strathroy.

John Humphrey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter