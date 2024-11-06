Lashana Lynch Delivers Larger-than-life Dark Glamour in Voluminous Balenciaga Gown at ‘The Day of the Jackal’ Berlin Premiere

Lashana Lynch delivered the drama on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Day of the Jackal” in Berlin on Tuesday. The actress drew runway inspiration for her larger-than-life, dark glamour look.

For the occasion, Lynch chose a design from Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2024 collection. She wore a voluminous black gown with a high neckline, a bow at the waist, long dramatic sleeves and a shift silhouette.

Lynch paired the look with black pointed-toe heels and delicate hoop earrings. For her glam, “The Woman King” actress chose a glowing makeup style by artist Alex Babsky.

Her hair was styled by James Catalano, and her entire look was curated by stylist Karen Clarkson. Clarkson had previously styled Lynch in outfits by Lurline and a piece from Ottolinger’s fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection for two earlier events on “The Day of the Jackal” promotional tour.

Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2024 collection made its debut in December 2023 in Los Angeles. The collection was designed by Demna, the creative director of the Spanish luxury fashion house since 2015.

The outdoor show was a star-studded event. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Nicole Kidman, Cardi B and more celebrities were seated in the front row for the occasion. In the front row, stars favored iterations on the dark glamour trend, wearing all-black pieces and dramatic looks that contrasted with the sunny Southern California weather.

“The Day of the Jackal” is a TV series starring Eddie Redmayne in the titular role. The series follows the elusive assassin, the Jackal, in a cat-and-mouse chase across Europe with British intelligence officer Bianca, played by Lynch. The series premieres Thursday on Peacock.

